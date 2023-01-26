Video: Atletico Madrid ultras hang mannequin of Real Madrid star off bridge

Atletico Madrid‘s ultras have performed a rather sickening stunt by hanging a mannequin of Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior off a bridge alongside an anti-Real Madrid banner.

See below for a video clip showing the Vinicius mannequin, which follows some vile racist chanting aimed at the Brazil international during the Madrid Derby earlier this season…

Han colgado de un puente un muñeco con la camiseta de Vinicius. Vergonzoso lo de la afición del Atleti ? pic.twitter.com/IMp58h9Gjo — Real Madrid ? (@MadridismoreaI) January 26, 2023

While everyone loves rivalry in football, this certainly takes things too far and most would surely agree it’s time for the authorities to stamp down on this unsavoury behaviour from Atleti’s ultras.

This video has been doing the rounds on social media, but we’re yet to hear if any action will be taken.