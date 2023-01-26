Bournemouth open talks to sign Spurs-linked Roma star – will face competition from AC Milan

Bournemouth have emerged as unlikely candidates in the race to sign AS Roma’s Nicolo Zaniolo.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Cherries are preparing a bid of around €30 million to try and prise him away from Italy. However, AC Milan are also in the race and have already discussed personal terms with the player’s camp.

Bournemouth have discussing a bid to sign Nicolò Zaniolo: €30m guaranteed fee plus add-ons and sell-on clause to AS Roma ??? #transfers @SkySport AC Milan already discussed personal terms with Zaniolo’s camp in the last few days. Player’s position/decision will be crucial. pic.twitter.com/DosYIZbgDi — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 26, 2023

The 23-year-old has asked Jose Mourinho and the Roma board to oversee his departure in this transfer window, which they have obliged to do should a suitable offer be sent their way.

Zaniolo could make Premier League switch

Tottenham Hotspur threw their names into the mix but were only willing to take Zaniolo on a loan deal until the end of the season, whereas the Serie A side are seeking a transfer fee for the player to leave permanently.

Bournemouth have now spotted their opportunity to offer Roma a fee close to what they want and secure the Italy international.