Bournemouth open talks to sign Spurs-linked Roma star – will face competition from AC Milan

AFC Bournemouth Tottenham FC
Posted by

Bournemouth have emerged as unlikely candidates in the race to sign AS Roma’s Nicolo Zaniolo.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Cherries are preparing a bid of around €30 million to try and prise him away from Italy. However, AC Milan are also in the race and have already discussed personal terms with the player’s camp.

The 23-year-old has asked Jose Mourinho and the Roma board to oversee his departure in this transfer window, which they have obliged to do should a suitable offer be sent their way.

More Stories / Latest News
€40m-rated star “pushing” for Chelsea transfer as Blues prepare new bid
Exclusive: Arsenal surprise, Chelsea exits, plus Liverpool & Spurs updates – Fabrizio Romano
“The kind of person you want to be in the trenches with” – Roy Keane singles out Man Utd ace for praise

Zaniolo could make Premier League switch

Tottenham Hotspur threw their names into the mix but were only willing to take Zaniolo on a loan deal until the end of the season, whereas the Serie A side are seeking a transfer fee for the player to leave permanently.

Bournemouth have now spotted their opportunity to offer Roma a fee close to what they want and secure the Italy international.

More Stories AC Milan AFC Bournemouth AS Roma Nicolo Zaniolo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.