Chelsea see bid for Premier League World Cup star swiftly rejected

Posted by

Chelsea have reportedly had a bid for Brighton and Hove Albion’s Alexis Mac Allister rejected.

That is according to Italian outlet TuttoMercatoWeb, which confirmed that the Blues had submitted a bid of around £49 million to try and prise the midfielder away from the Amex.

However, their offer was swiftly turned down by Roberto De Zerbi and the Brighton hierarchy.

The Seagulls will be unwilling to oversee another departure in the winter after Leandro Trossard forced the board’s hand into agreeing a deal for his exit and even more so with one of the star performers of the World Cup, in which Mac Allister played a key role in Argentina’s journey to lifting the trophy.

Chelsea’s winter spending

Chelsea’s pursuit shows that their January spending is not coming to an end yet, as they are still looking to bolster the squad with enough reinforcements to try and obtain a top-four finish in the Premier League, as well as a promising Champions League run.

