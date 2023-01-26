Chelsea star facing “uncertain” future, Blues ready to sanction transfer for €60m-plus

Chelsea forward Kai Havertz is reportedly facing an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge over the next few months.

According to Florian Plettenberg of Sky Germany, the 23-year-old could leave Chelsea for around €60million plus add-ons in the summer, though his performances in the Champions League in the second half of the season could be important to determining his future.

See below for Plettenberg’s tweet on the Havertz situation, with the Germany international looking set to be made available if the right offer comes in, though after his disappointing form in his time in England it remains to be seen if anyone will be ready to pay up to sign him from Chelsea…

News #Havertz: His future at #CFC is uncertain! His departure in summer is possible. Decisive months could be May or June. Champions League next season is crucial for him. Price tag around €60m with possible bonus payments included. @SkySportDE ?? pic.twitter.com/6M6JziEZc6 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 26, 2023

Chelsea fans will no doubt be disappointed that things couldn’t work out for Havertz, who looked such a promising young talent during his Bayer Leverkusen days.

It might now be time to part ways with the player, however, with Christopher Nkunku set to join in the summer, while other attackers like Joao Felix and Mykhaylo Mudryk have come in this January.