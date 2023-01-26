€40m-rated star “pushing” for Chelsea transfer as Blues prepare new bid

Lyon defender Malo Gusto is reportedly pushing for a transfer to Chelsea as they line up a new bid for the youngster, according to Fabrizio Romano.

See the tweet below as Romano claims Chelsea are still working on signing Gusto, with personal terms already agreed and the 19-year-old eager to be allowed to move to Stamford Bridge…

Chelsea are preparing new proposal for Malo Gusto — after verbal opening bid turned down by Olympique Lyon ?? #CFC Personal terms already agreed, player pushing for the move — Chelsea will try again as they’re in direct contact with OL. pic.twitter.com/t0ItVVRgXB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 26, 2023

This follows Ben Jacobs writing yesterday in his exclusive CaughtOffside column that it could take as much as €40million for Chelsea to persuade Lyon to sell one of their best players.

The talented French right-back looks ideal to come in and fill the void that’s been left by Reece James, who has had a nightmare with injuries this season.

Chelsea have had a busy January, but Jacobs noted in his column that Chelsea are yet to bring in the right-back and midfielder that they wanted at the start of the window.

Gusto could be ideal as their next target to follow new additions such as Mykhaylo Mudryk, Joao Felix and Benoit Badiashile.