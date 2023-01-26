Chelsea owners have antagonised two clubs with their transfer strategy

Chelsea’s ownership have reportedly left both Brighton and Benfica unimpressed with the way they’ve done their business in this January’s transfer window.

The Blues have had an aggressive transfer strategy under new owner Todd Boehly, who spent big in the summer and who has also invested in a lot of new names this winter.

Still, it seems Boehly might have made a few enemies along the way, with the Times reporting that Brighton have been unimpressed at how much Chelsea have been raiding them for important figures as they try to do so again by signing Moises Caicedo.

The west London giants signed Marc Cucurella from the Seagulls in the summer, and then brought in Graham Potter as manager, along with his coaching staff, and Paul Winstanley was also raided from the Premier League side’s recruitment team.

The Times also claim Benfica have been antagonised by Chelsea’s efforts to sign Enzo Fernandez, with the Blues supposedly informally suggesting they’d meet his asking price before attempting to negotiate that down.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea can continue to operate like this or if they’re perhaps going to risk making clubs unwilling to do business with them in the near future.