Chelsea owners have antagonised two clubs with their transfer strategy

Brighton and Hove Albion Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea’s ownership have reportedly left both Brighton and Benfica unimpressed with the way they’ve done their business in this January’s transfer window.

The Blues have had an aggressive transfer strategy under new owner Todd Boehly, who spent big in the summer and who has also invested in a lot of new names this winter.

Still, it seems Boehly might have made a few enemies along the way, with the Times reporting that Brighton have been unimpressed at how much Chelsea have been raiding them for important figures as they try to do so again by signing Moises Caicedo.

The west London giants signed Marc Cucurella from the Seagulls in the summer, and then brought in Graham Potter as manager, along with his coaching staff, and Paul Winstanley was also raided from the Premier League side’s recruitment team.

The Times also claim Benfica have been antagonised by Chelsea’s efforts to sign Enzo Fernandez, with the Blues supposedly informally suggesting they’d meet his asking price before attempting to negotiate that down.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea can continue to operate like this or if they’re perhaps going to risk making clubs unwilling to do business with them in the near future.

4 Comments

Add a Comment

  1. Chelsea should have just given the price they wanted and then sold fringe players in team to help with ffp if you really want the player pay the fee as it is going to go up innthe summer and then you have bidding war for players and you might not get the players you wanted that could have been done in January window

    Reply

  2. Total Bollocks! Brighton got £63 million for average Cucurella ( City wouldn’t go above £50 million) & £20 million compensation for Potter. They love doing business with us. As for Benfica the fee was agreed but when Chelsea wanted to pay in 3 instalments Benfica would’t agree. There was NO attempt to bring the fee down!!

    Reply

  3. Terry, a somewhat biased post….Brighton do not ‘love’ doing business with Chelsea. Money talks and you are trying to buy glory through taking the best staff, playing and not playing, from a well run club. In turn, Brighton have demanded large compensation for this. For many reasons, some of this recruitment has not performed as yet….try something that, unlike money, you are in short supply of….patience. Alternatively, keep doing what you are doing at the moment and sign all the players in the world!

    Reply

