Club’s president says Chelsea target will stay until the summer despite agreeing personal terms with Blues

Chelsea are in pursuit of Lyon right-back Malo Gusto but the French club’s president does not want to sell the talented youngster.

The Premier League club are on an unprecedented spending spree at present, as the Blues’ new American owners are following up on a summer that saw the West London club spend £270m with a crazy January window – which is normally quiet for the big clubs around Europe.

The next star in Chelsea’s sight is Lyon’s Malo Gusto, who the Blues are pushing for having already agreed personal terms with the defender, who also wants the move according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Premier League giants have already seen a verbal opening bid turned down by Lyon but the London club are expected to return with a new offer.

Ben Jacobs wrote in yesterday’s exclusive CaughtOffside column that it could take as much as €40m for Chelsea to persuade Lyon to sell the 19-year-old this January – whose contract expires in 2024.

Speaking about Gusto’s future, Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has stated via Fabrizio Romano: “I can confirm that Malo Gusto will stay here at least until the end of the season”.

This seems like it is going to be a tough deal for Chelsea to pull off but the Premier League club will try to the end to get it done.