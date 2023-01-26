Real Madrid and Barcelona pay tributes as Spanish Under-15 star dies suddenly

Real Madrid and Barcelona have been among the clubs to pay tribute following the sad and sudden death of Sporting Club de Huelva youngster Estrella Martin.

The teenager has tragically passed away, leading to a number of upcoming women’s youth games being postponed.

Sporting Club de Huelva have also suspended training this week following Martin’s death.

Club president Manuela Huelva paid tribute to Martin with an emotional statement on Twitter, writing: “There are no words to comfort family and friends. All my support and my strength to them.

“Fly high, Star. You will be the star that guides us always. RIP, baby.”

Real Madrid tweeted: “Real Madrid, its president and its Board of Directors deeply lament the passing of Estrella Martín, @sportinghuelva’s youth-team player.

“The club wishes to express its condolences and affection to her family, her teammates, her club and her loved ones.

Barcelona Women wrote: “We join the pain of the Huelva family. Rest in peace.”

