Fabrizio Romano explains what is going on with Jadon Sancho at Man United

Jadon Sancho has not had it easy since his move to Man United and the winger has not featured for the Red Devils since October last year with Fabrizio Romano explaining what is going on regarding the English star.

The 22-year-old was one of the game’s brightest stars at Borussia Dortmund but has failed to live up to those standards at Old Trafford, and it ultimately resulted in the player missing out on England’s 2022 World Cup squad.

This season under new Man United manager Erik ten Hag, Sancho has played 14 times – scoring three goals and assisting another.

With a contract at Old Trafford until 2026, the 22-year-old has a future at Man United and at present, he will not play until Ten Hag thinks he is 100% ready.

Speaking about what Ten Hag and his coaching staff are doing to encourage Sancho back to his best, Fabrizio Romano has explained what is happening behind the scenes at Man United.

“The priority for Manchester United is to have him back with the first team,” Romano said on his YouTube channel. “I mean, in the game time when he will be 100 per cent ready, this is why he wasn’t available in the last few games.

“Even if he is back training with the squad, Erik Ten Hag and his coaching staff are working on and with Jadon Sancho, they want him to be 100 per cent ready on a mental point-of-view and a physical point-of-view, so the market is not a solution.

“As of now, they want to protect the player and to have Sancho for the second part of the season in very good condition.”

(Play clip from 4:00)