West Ham reach agreement for new signing; he has rejected Premier League rivals

West Ham United have reportedly reached an agreement over the transfer of Amiens defender Formose Mendy.

The 22-year-old has impressed in his time in Ligue 2, and also for the Senegalese national team at the World Cup.

This has seen West Ham and Southampton battle it out for Mendy’s signature this January, but it looks like the player decided to turn down an offer from the Saints.

This now seems to have put West Ham in pole position to snap Mendy up this winter.

Senegalese outlet WiwSport claim an agreement has been reached for Mendy to move to the London Stadium, so it will be interesting to see if UK media outlets also pick up on this soon.

