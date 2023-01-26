Arsenal legend Ian Wright has weighed in on the club missing out on one of their main transfer targets this winter.

Mykhaylo Mudryk was linked with the Gunners for several months before rivals Chelsea swooped in to hijack the deal and offer Shakhtar Donetsk a fee closest to their valuation of the winger.

Arsenal have a firm stance on their transfer policy, in which they will not overpay for players just because another team has joined the race.

The Ukrainian only made a short cameo in the Blues’ stalemate at Anfield last weekend but lit up the pitch with his pace and silky footwork during his debut.

Mikel Arteta then opted to bring in Brighton and Hove Albion wantaway Leandro Trossard who has been in electric form in the Premier League and provides a plethora of experience to add to the squad’s depth and attacking options.

Wright on Mudryk deal

‘Wrighty’ spoke on his former team’s failed pursuit of Mudryk whilst talking on the Arsecast podcast. He said: “With Mudryk, I was very excited about that. With the money, it started to get into the realm where it could knock us off our axis in terms of what we’re trying to do. He looks like the kind of guy that would fit into our group.

”I was a bit disappointed but not disappointed that Arsenal went ‘that’s fine’. He’s gone there for money, I’m not going to blame him because he’s someone who has had a lot more going on around him personally and in his life.

”We cannot talk about how much money he wants to wake for whatever reason. I’m not even going there if I’m being totally honest. I was just disappointed we weren’t able to get him because of how good he is.”

The Athletic reported that the 22-year-old will be earning around £97,000 per week. He signed on a deal worth £88.5 million on an eight-and-a-half-year contract.