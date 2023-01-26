Inside Spain: The Dani Alves scandal, a sickening fan stunt and the new Sergio Busquets

Inside Spain is a weekly instalment brought to you by Football España, providing an insight into all of the major stories coming out of the rich and intense climes of La Liga and beyond.

The news this week in Spain has been dominated by one name and for all the wrong reasons. On Friday Dani Alves was arrested by Catalan police on suspicion of sexual assault. The following day, he was denied bail as a flight risk, but the case continues to spiral out of control.

One of the most respected names in the Spanish game, a series of gruesome details of the case have been leaked, while Alves has changed his version of events on several occasions. The Brazilian was then moved to a different prison, with fears growing about his mental state.

On the pitch in Barcelona, the Blaugrana were having a better time of it, securing two 1-0 wins over Getafe and Real Sociedad to keep them top of the table and put them into the Copa del Rey semi-finals.

Real Madrid managed to stop the bleeding by staging a comeback from 2-0 down to beat Villarreal in the Copa del Rey, before securing a crucial 2-0 win away at Athletic Club.

That will be forgotten after the Madrid derby on Thursday night though. There too, the key issue has come off the pitch. After Vinicius Junior received disgraceful racial abuse in the lead up to the first derby, ultra group Frente Atletico (supposedly) committed a sickening act. Under a banner hanging from an overpass, which read ‘Madrid hates Real’, a mannequin wearing a Vinicius shirt was hung. Condemned by both sides, it was a shocking sight all the same.

On a lighter note, Arsenal’s shopping in Spain continues. Not only are they looking at Ivan Fresneda of Real Valladolid, but Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi. He turned down a €60m move to London, but they are his preference for a move down the line. He has frequently been dubbed as the successor to Sergio Busquets.

La Real were Spain’s form side up until defeat at Camp Nou, but have still won 9 of their last 10. It leaves them three points behind Real Madrid, who they face at the weekend in a tantalising match-up.