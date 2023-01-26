Former Mexico star raises eyebrows after promoting his wife’s OnlyFans account

Former Mexico footballer Javier Cortes has raised eyebrows with an interesting tweet linking to photos from his stunning wife’s OnlyFans account.

The adult site is well known for its use by supermodels and even porn stars, but it seems Cortes is keen to promote his wife’s work.

See below for a screen grab of the former Mexican international retweeting this eye-catching image…

Cortes is now 33 and retired, but won Olympic Gold with the Mexico Under-23s back in 2012, as well as other honours at club level.

