Video: Liverpool transfer target Jude Bellingham admits he’s a huge fan of Reds duo

Liverpool transfer target Jude Bellingham will have raised one or two eyebrows here by admitting he’s a huge fan of Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip.

The Reds duo are key players in Jurgen Klopp’s side, and Bellingham had gushing praise for Van Dijk in particular in this video clip below in which he selected his best line up…

Bellingham continues to be linked as a priority transfer target for Liverpool by Goal and others, having shone as one of the finest young players in Europe with current club Borussia Dortmund.

LFC fans will hope this means the England international is ready to leave Dortmund to link up with the likes of Van Dijk at Anfield next season.

