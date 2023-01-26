Leeds United now close to completing double transfer deal

Leeds United could complete two more signings before the end of the January transfer window next week.

That is according to The Athletic’s Phil Hay, who reports that the Whites are confident about landing defender Diogo Monteiro and a deal is currently being worked on for the Portuguese centre-back.

In addition to that transfer, Leeds could welcome either Angers’ Azzedine Ounahi or Juventus’ Weston McKennie to Elland Road before next week’s deadline with the Yorkshire club looking to bring one of the midfielders in for the right price.

Jesse Marsch has already signed Max Wober and Georginio Rutter during this month’s transfer window and should they bring in both of the above names, the Yorkshire club will be in a great place for the second half of the season.