Leeds star booked to complete medical today; he is set to leave

Leeds United youngster Cody Drameh is reportedly set to undergo a medical with Luton Town today.

The 21-year-old hasn’t managed to play regularly in Jesse Marsch’s side, so is now expected to leave the club on loan for the rest of the season.

Drameh has also previously been loaned out to Cardiff City, and he’s now closing in on a move to Championship side Luton Town.

Drameh is highly regarded at Elland Road, so a temporary move away like this could be the ideal next step for his development.

Leeds fans will hope the young defender can take his chance to play more and return to Marsch’s squad a better player in the summer.