Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson has hit out at Brenden Aaronson and urged LUFC manager Jesse Marsch to axe him.

Aaronson looked a promising signing when he first moved to Elland Road in a big-money deal, but Robinson now believes he’s starting to cost Leeds with his below-par performances.

Speaking to MOT Leeds News, Robinson said: “The team isn’t as wide open as they were and there are a couple of players in there [doing well].

“There are some decisions Marsch needs to make to get results and Aaronson, for me, he’s got to change him in the next few games – if not, the next game.

“He’s cost Leeds defensively at times and is lacking an end product.”

It will be interesting to see if Leeds manager Marsch takes these words on board or if he sticks with his summer signing for a bit longer.