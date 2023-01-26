Liverpool journalist addresses rumours regarding Reds star’s exit to Premier League club

Brighton have been keeping an eye on the situation surrounding a Liverpool star this January but Neil Jones has cast doubt on the transfer going ahead this month.

According to the Daily Mail, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is interesting Brighton this month but any deal could hinge on whether Liverpool are prepared to let the midfielder leave for nothing.

The midfielder is out of contract at Anfield this summer and will leave the Merseyside club after they made the decision to not offer the 29-year-old a new deal.

It is highly unlikely that Liverpool will allow him to leave, considering their injury situation and their lack of senior midfielders, and GOAL’s Liverpool correspondent Neil Jones has said that a move won’t happen unless there is a replacement lined up.

Speaking to The Redmen TV, Jones said on the situation: “Two things for me are massive in this; no way Liverpool can afford to let him go at this moment in time when they got so many games coming up before their forwards are back…unless you had someone coming in to take that place, which I don’t think Liverpool do have, I don’t seem them signing another player, I don’t know how you let Oxalde-Chamberlain go.

“Two, did Brighton watch him against them the other week? that would be a poor audition if it did; if you look at what Brighton are and what Brighton got and you look at Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, that would be like dropping a square peg into a round hole for me.”