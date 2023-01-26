Liverpool midfielder commits long-term future to Reds with new contract

Liverpool have announced that midfield star Stefan Bajcetic has signed a new long-term contract with the Premier League club.

The deal was given to the 18-year-old following his impressive development for the Reds over the course of this season and it sees him tied to the Merseyside club until 2027 on improved terms, reports James Pearce.

Bajcetic has made ten appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s side so far this campaign and started the last two games for Liverpool following his impressive display against Wolves in the FA Cup.

The Spanish youngster scored his first goal for the club on Boxing Day and is tipped to have a big future in a Red shirt.

Stefan Bajcetic has signed a new long-term contract with the Reds ?? — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 26, 2023

Following the signing of his new deal, Bajcetic expressed his happiness and stated that he is proud to sign a new deal with the Premier League club.

The midfielder told Liverpoolfc.com: “Obviously I’m so, so happy, so excited to keep playing for this club and hopefully I can play more years together. Me and my family are very proud to sign a new contract with this club.

“It feels amazing. It’s something I’ve been dreaming of in these two years I’ve been here and something that I’ve been working hard [for] as well.”