Cafu says Liverpool currently have a midfielder who’s better than Luka Modric

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Brazil legend Cafu believes Jordan Henderson is a better player than legendary Real Madrid and Croatia midfielder Luka Modric.

The Liverpool captain has had a fine career at Anfield, but tends to be more well known for his leadership ability, work rate and professionalism than for his silky skills.

Modric, by contrast, is surely up there with Andres Iniesta as one of the finest midfield playmakers of the modern era, though Cafu has previously shown that he’s a big Liverpool fan, and it seems he’s picking Henderson over Modric on that basis.

“Henderson, without a shadows of a doubt,” Cafu said in a Q&A when asked to pick between Henderson and Modric.

More Stories / Latest News
Reporter explains why player’s entourage pulled out of Liverpool transfer talks
Arsenal considering going head-to-head with Chelsea for potential £75million transfer
Video: Atletico Madrid ultras hang mannequin of Real Madrid star off bridge

Cafu is one of the greatest full-backs of all time and it’s some compliment for him to be heaping praise on Henderson like this.

More Stories Cafu Jordan Henderson Luka Modric

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.