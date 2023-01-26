Cafu says Liverpool currently have a midfielder who’s better than Luka Modric

Brazil legend Cafu believes Jordan Henderson is a better player than legendary Real Madrid and Croatia midfielder Luka Modric.

The Liverpool captain has had a fine career at Anfield, but tends to be more well known for his leadership ability, work rate and professionalism than for his silky skills.

Modric, by contrast, is surely up there with Andres Iniesta as one of the finest midfield playmakers of the modern era, though Cafu has previously shown that he’s a big Liverpool fan, and it seems he’s picking Henderson over Modric on that basis.

“Henderson, without a shadows of a doubt,” Cafu said in a Q&A when asked to pick between Henderson and Modric.

Cafu is one of the greatest full-backs of all time and it’s some compliment for him to be heaping praise on Henderson like this.