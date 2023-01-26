Liverpool out of the race for talented midfielder leaving Premier League rivals free run

Liverpool are in dire need of a new midfielder but the Reds are now out of the race for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo leaving Chelsea with a free run at the 21-year-old.

Both clubs were interested in Caicedo this window with the Blues having a £55m offer declined by Brighton as the Seagulls declared the midfielder was not for sale this month, reports the Daily Mail.

The Premier League club are, however, open to selling Ecuador international in the summer and have placed a massive valuation of £100m on the player’s head to turn the bigger clubs off making move.

With regards to Liverpool, this has worked, as according to Kevin Palmer, Liverpool are now out of the race for Caicedo due to the large fee involved in the transfer.

Liverpool are no longer in the race to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton amid claims the asking price is £100m. A decent player but that fee is insane ????? #LFC pic.twitter.com/BmBsdC4w49 — Kevin Palmer (@RealKevinPalmer) January 26, 2023

Both Premier League giants are in need of a midfielder soon and it looks like Liverpool will now put all their focus into trying to recruit Jude Bellingham.

Chelsea will likely move for Caicedo again, whether that is during this window or in the summer, remains to be seen. The Blues will likely target players such as Declan Rice as well as the London club continue their impressive spending spree.