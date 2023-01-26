Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano makes prediction as Liverpool ace is linked with PL transfer

Liverpool are unlikely to sell any of their midfielders in this January’s transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano in today’s edition of his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

The Reds have not used Oxlade-Chamberlain much this season, and so it’s not too surprising to see the former Arsenal man being linked with a possible move away this winter.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has been linked as a target for Brighton by the Daily Mail, but it seems Romano is not too convinced there’s much to the story, as he expects we won’t be seeing midfielders leaving Anfield this month.

Responding to the Oxlade-Chamberlain Brighton links, Romano said: “Despite Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain being linked as a target for Brighton, I don’t think Liverpool will let any midfielder leave in January… let’s see what happens in the summer.

“Besides, for now Brighton’s priority is a new centre-back.”

Liverpool are not having the best season, so could do with making one or two changes to their squad to make room for new signings, either now or in the summer.

Oxlade-Chamberlain looked promising when he first joined LFC, but it’s fair to say he’s no longer needed after falling far down the pecking order.