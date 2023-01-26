Liverpool reportedly held initial discussions with the entourage of Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat during the World Cup, which went quite positively.

However, Amrabat’s representatives decided to pull out of talks due to concerns about Liverpool looking at so many other midfield targets, according to Foot Mercato journalist ?nas Bakhkhar, speaking to Empire of the Kop.

The Morocco international enjoyed a superb World Cup in Qatar, but it seems Liverpool weren’t quite able to convince those around him that he’d be the guaranteed first choice if he moved to Anfield.

The interview is well worth reading in full, as it also touches on Atletico Madrid links with Amrabat, who showed what he’s capable of on the biggest stage by helping Morocco become the first ever African team to make it to the semi-finals of the World Cup.

Liverpool could do with strengthening in midfield in the near future, and Amrabat looks like he’d be a great fit to give the club much-needed upgrades on struggling stars like Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

According to Fabrizio Romano, LFC could also be in the mix for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo in that position.