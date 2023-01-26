Man City reject surprise offer from European giants for Joao Cancelo

Joao Cancelo has fallen below the high standards he set over the last two seasons at Man City during the current campaign and it has resulted in his game time being decreased.

The Portugal star has been rotated a lot this season due to his poor form and received the same treatment at the World Cup, where the full-back was dropped for his country’s key knockout games.

Cancelo is said to be unhappy at Man City at the moment and it does not help when the players that are replacing him in the team are performing at a high level – with Pep Guardiola being full of praise for Nathan Ake and Rico Lewis of late.

With the Portugal star out of the team, rumours are bound to swirl, and one report says AC Milan made an offer for the full-back recently.

According to Todofichajes, Cancelo’s agent Jorge Mendes sent a loan offer to Man City recently from AC Milan with the Serie A champions looking to take the 28-year-old for the next 18 months.

The Premier League club rejected the offer but the report states that Milan will try again in the summer if Cancelo’s situation has not changed.