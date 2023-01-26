“The kind of person you want to be in the trenches with” – Roy Keane singles out Man Utd ace for praise

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has singled out Lisandro Martinez for praise after last night’s Carabao Cup semi-final victory over Nottingham Forest.

The Argentina international joined Man Utd from Ajax in the summer, having been poached from his old club by Erik ten Hag, who also moved from Amsterdam to Manchester.

Despite getting off to a bit of a patchy start, it increasingly looks like the Martinez signing was a masterstroke by the Red Devils, with Keane now clearly impressed with his mentality and the pride he seems to take in defending.

“He [Martinez] has got pride in his defending. He wants to defend,” Keane told Sky Sports, as quoted by the Metro.

“You’ve seen his character and his desire. He’s the kind of person you want to be in the trenches with. From a defender’s point of view they’ll be delighted with a clean sheet.”

United certainly needed a signing like this at the back after a difficult few years in which Harry Maguire has proven so disappointing since his big-money move from Leicester City.

Martinez looks much more like the kind of player United need in their squad if they are to get back to winning major honours again, and this endorsement from Keane is some praise as well, given the way the former MUFC captain played the game.