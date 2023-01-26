Arsenal are reportedly considering going head-to-head with Chelsea for another major transfer this January as they eye up a potential deal for £75million-rated Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo.

The Ecuador international has been in superb form in the Premier League this term, and it’s little surprise to see so much interest in him as we edge closer to the end of the transfer window.

Arsenal have already raided Brighton for Leandro Trossard this winter and it seems they’re now in the mix for Caicedo as well, according to the Telegraph

Caicedo is also on Chelsea’s radar, while Fabrizio Romano has also stated in his exclusive CaughtOffside column the Daily Briefing that Liverpool might also be one to watch.

The 21-year-old would be a fine fit for Arsenal right now, with the Gunners perhaps in need of a bit more depth in midfield alongside Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka, who have not been able to have much of a rest at any point this season.

Chelsea would surely also do well to bring in a young successor to the likes of N’Golo Kante and Jorginho, who are both due to be out of contract at the end of the season.

The report suggests Brighton want as much as £75m for Caicedo, and they’ll surely be desperate not to lose such an influential player midway through the campaign, especially having also sold Trossard to Arsenal, plus Marc Cucurella to Chelsea and Yves Bissouma to Tottenham in the summer.