Newcastle line up £40 million bid for Everton wantaway

Newcastle United are lining up a January move for Everton’s Anthony Gordon.

According to reporter Alan Myers, the 21-year-old will return to Finch Farm and resume training today after missing two sessions with the squad ahead of a reported departure.

The Magpies are seemingly the only team in the race for the forward and are willing to pay a fee of £40 million.

Gordon is an academy graduate at Everton and will likely tarnish his reputation with fans if he leaves his boyhood club during their fight for survival to remain in the top flight.

Gordon not forcing move but keen on exit

Whilst he has currently not handed in a transfer request, his absence from training and the speculation shows that he has already made up his mind over his future as a blue. The Toffees will then have less than a week to identify and agree a deal for a replacement, alongside the board’s current manager search.

