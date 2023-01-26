Anthony Gordon has reportedly missed Everton training today amid transfer rumours linking him strongly with Newcastle United.

The highly-rated young winger has attracted plenty of interest in recent times, with journalist Ben Jacobs revealing yesterday in his exclusive CaughtOffside column that talks with Newcastle United now look to be at an advanced stage.

And now Gordon has gone AWOL at Everton, which would certainly suggest things are happening as we edge ever closer to the end of the January transfer window.

See below for full details in a video clip from Sky Sports on the latest on the Gordon transfer saga…

? Anthony Gordon has not arrived at Finch Farm for Everton training for the third day. ? Day one was a "planned absence", day two was unexplained, and today there is no sign of him so far. [via @VinnOConnor] pic.twitter.com/OMJCVOcVJT — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 26, 2023

Gordon could be an exciting signing for Newcastle as they continue building a squad that looks capable of challenging for the top four under Eddie Howe.