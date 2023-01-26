Video: Premier League star misses training as Newcastle United transfer talks reach advanced stage

Anthony Gordon has reportedly missed Everton training today amid transfer rumours linking him strongly with Newcastle United.

The highly-rated young winger has attracted plenty of interest in recent times, with journalist Ben Jacobs revealing yesterday in his exclusive CaughtOffside column that talks with Newcastle United now look to be at an advanced stage.

And now Gordon has gone AWOL at Everton, which would certainly suggest things are happening as we edge ever closer to the end of the January transfer window.

See below for full details in a video clip from Sky Sports on the latest on the Gordon transfer saga…

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports News

Gordon could be an exciting signing for Newcastle as they continue building a squad that looks capable of challenging for the top four under Eddie Howe.

