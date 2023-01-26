Newcastle United could reportedly be braced for a bid for one of their big-name players.

According to reports in France, Magpies ace Allan Saint-Maximin has emerged as a transfer target for AC Milan, with the Serie A giants holding initial talks with the player’s entourage.

And now a bid could be imminent, according to breaking reports emerging this afternoon, with Milan clearly keen to firm up their interest in Saint-Maximin amid his difficult situation under Eddie Howe at St James’ Park.

The Frenchman has fallen out of favour in recent times, despite showing glimpses of some real talent during his time in the Premier League.

It could now be wise for Newcastle to let the player go as they enter into advanced talks over a potential replacement.