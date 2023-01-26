Tottenham Hotspur’s new loan signing Arnaut Danjuma has spoken out for the first time since snubbing Everton to sign for the club.

The 25-year-old has made headlines this week after his loan move to Everton was all but confirmed before Spurs hijacked the deal and brought him to North London instead.

Evertonians were thrilled at the thought of having the prolific winger join the squad to help boost their chances of staying in the Premier League, as they currently sit in 19th place.

Danjuma had travelled to Merseyside and completed all the necessary medical tests, agreements and media duties. He even met several members of the squad at Goodison Park.

Danjuma weighs in on Spurs move

Spurs then jumped in to hijack the deal in its final stages and the Netherlands international was keen to make the quick switch. He officially signed for Antonio Conte’s side yesterday and has since had his say on the matter in his first interview with the club via Spurs TV.

He said: “It is amazing. I’m very delighted to be here. As soon as Tottenham came through for me, it was a no-brainer. It’s a massive club, brilliant coach, brilliant staff, brilliant club, the facilities are obviously unbelievable so for me I’m very excited to be part of the team.”

Danjuma will return to parent club Villarreal at the end of the season.