“One to definitely keep an eye on” – Neil Jones addresses Liverpool links to big Chelsea star

Liverpool have recently been tipped with making a move for Chelsea’s Mason Mount in the summer and journalist Neil Jones has weighed in on the potential transfer.

Mount is yet to sign a new deal with Chelsea with his current Blues contract expiring in 18 months. That means that this summer would be one of the last chances for the West London club to sell the midfielder and Liverpool are keeping an eye on the player’s situation, reports the Guardian.

Although the England international is not having the best of seasons, the 24-year-old has shown over the years that he is a tremendous player and Liverpool fans would be delighted to have him at Anfield.

Commenting on the links, Liverpool journalist Neil Jones states that it is a move the Reds would make, should it become available in the summer.

Liverpool journalist speaks about Mount links to Anfield

Speaking about the Mason Mount situation regarding Liverpool’s interest, Jones told the Redmen TV: “I think he’s a very good player but I think he might need to become a very good player by moving from Chelsea. There’s a little feeling of that, maybe a change of scenery might be one that benefits someone like him.

“I think there are a lot of facets that you look at and think ‘potential move’ – potential change of scenery, the potential for him, so maybe you think, ‘No, I’ll go and I’ll go and earn some appreciation, earn some money, a place at the front and centre of a team.’

“You look at the type of player he is, both lines, he could probably play wide left, or play as a number eight, and he’s done both jobs to a good degree. You wouldn’t say he had a great season this time around, but he’s a creative player, he can score goals, he’s got good set piece delivery, very energetic. If you’re thinking about dynamism, covering the pitch – that’s something Liverpool are lacking at the moment. I think it’s one to definitely keep an eye on. If there was an opportunity there, I think Liverpool would do it.”