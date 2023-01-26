Tottenham Hotspur youngster Djed Spence is set to leave the club in the winter transfer window on a loan move.

According to Alisdair Gold, Brentford and Leicester City are among the clubs interested in the 22-year-old.

Spence signed for Spurs in the summer from Championship side Middlesbrough after playing a key role in Nottingham Forest’s promotion to the top flight during his season-long loan spell.

He then returned to his parent club and faced interest from several top sides, but opted to make the switch to Spurs.

Spence’s lack of game time

However, he has not been a favoured figure under Antonio Conte and has played just 41 minutes of football this season. None of these appearances has come as a starter.

There have also been several matches in which the right-back has not made the matchday squad at all – far from ideal for a young player who is keen to develop their game.

The Lilywhites are rejecting permanent offers for Spence and will only oversee his departure temporarily.