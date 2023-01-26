Premier League striker admits family are Liverpool fans after turning down Anfield move

Liverpool travel to Brighton on Sunday in the FA Cup and ahead of the clash, Seagulls’ striker Evan Ferguson has admitted that he has Liverpool fans in his family.

The Merseyside club are a very popular team to support in Ireland and according to GOAL, Ferguson had a choice between Liverpool and Brighton when leaving Bohemians two years ago to move to England.

However, the 18-year-old turned down a move to the Merseyside giants and has now emerged as a promising talent in the Premier League, bringing hope to both Brighton and Ireland that they have a top striker on their hands.

Ferguson is preparing to face Liverpool once again this weekend, having been part of the side that beat them 3-0 in the Premier League recently. Speaking to brightonandhovealbion.com about Sunday’s game, the Irishman said he was expecting a response from Liverpool.

“I think you would [have a point to prove], if you were them. Not hold a grudge so much, but they will want to beat us. If someone had done that to us, we would want to do the same,” said the 18-year-old.

“You are sort of expecting that in a way. I have a lot of friends and family who follow Liverpool, I got a few messages after the league game – not nice ones!”

Ferguson is expected to line up in the FA Cup match on Sunday and will be hoping for a repeat of their meeting earlier this month.