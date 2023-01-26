Former Burnley boss Sean Dyche is emerging as the favourite for the Everton job following Frank Lampard’s sacking.

That is according to The Mirror, which confirmed that Dyche is the current front-runner over the likes of Marcelo Bielsa, who reportedly has “serious reservations” about heading into the role.

Dyche is keen on making a return to the Premier League but will face the daunting task of keeping the Toffees in the top flight after their dismal start to the 2022/2023 campaign.

New manager has mountain to climb with Toffees

They sit in 19th place and the dressing room appears far from inspired, with academy graduate Anthony Gordon so keen on a move that he has missed the last two training sessions. Newcastle United are interested in signing the 21-year-old and they could be willing to pay a fee of around £40 million.

Former Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl is also being lined up, as well as West Bromwich Albion’s Carlos Corberan. The club are expecting to have made a decision by the end of the day (January 26).