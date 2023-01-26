Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka has reacted to his wonder strike against Manchester United.

The Gunners oversaw a crucial 3-2 win to further cement their place atop the Premier League and increase their hopes of lifting the title, which grows more likely with every match that passes.

Their mentality throughout the game was second to none, as the winning goal from Eddie Nketiah came in the 90th minute after the Red Devils had matched them stride for stride throughout the meeting.

Academy graduate Saka poked his team ahead in the 53rd minute with an emphatic finish outside the box. It marked the Englishman’s seventh goal of the season, which has undoubtedly been the best of his career so far.

Saka reacts to goal

After watching the finish back post-match, he said (via NBC Sports): “Not bad, is it? I think it’s my best goal definitely. I can say that with confidence, I don’t think I’ve scored a better goal than that.”

“That's my best goal… I can say that with confidence.” Bukayo Saka’s reaction to his phenomenal strike is awesome. ? pic.twitter.com/jMORev8erH — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 23, 2023

The 21-year-old has been instrumental in his side’s outstanding form and is one of Mikel Arteta’s most trusted lieutenants on the teamsheet despite his young age.