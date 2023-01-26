Michail Antonio admits he could leave West Ham in January transfer window.

The 32-year-old refused to rule out a possible exit as Deadline Day approaches.

The West Ham attacker is apparently a target for Everton and Wolves this month.

“Honestly, I’ve not ruled anything out. That’s all I can say,” Antonio said on The Footballer’s Football Podcast.

“Nothing has been ruled out. There are talks, so whatever happens, happens.”

“It’s just one of those things. I’m not saying goodbye, I’m saying basically, if it happens, it happens and if it doesn’t, it doesn’t,” Antonio added.

The Hammers have signed Danny Ings from Aston Villa last week and it is rumoured to be interested to land another attacker in January.