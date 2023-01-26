West Ham have been offered the chance to sign Shakhtar Donetsk defender Mykola Matviyenko before the end of the January transfer window.

That is according to 90min, who report that the Hammers have been offered the 26-year-old centre-back for €25m (£22m), alongside a number of other Premier League clubs.

Matviyenko could be a useful signing for the Hammers given that the club just parted ways with Craig Dawson and the Ukrainian can play at left-back as well.

Brighton are said to be in talks to sign the defender but the Seagulls are reluctant to pay more than €15m to bring Matviyenko to the Premier League, whilst Brentford have a past interest in the centre-back.

This leaves the door wide open for David Moyes to sign the Ukrainian star, but whether the Irons boss wants to bring the 26-year-old to the London Stadium this January, remains to be seen.