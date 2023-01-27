25-year-old Arsenal defender could be sold in summer

Kieran Tierney could be sold by Arsenal at the end of the season.

That’s according to CBS Sports journalist James Benge, who believes there is a ‘growing expectation’ that the Scotland international could leave the Emirates in the summer.

Tierney, 25, has been with Arsenal since his move from Celtic in 2019. Despite being one of the country’s most gifted full-backs, the 25-year-old has struggled at times following a series of injuries and fitness-related problems.

Losing his place as Mikel Arteta’s first-choice left-back following the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City last summer, Tierney has started just four Premier League games all season, and consequently, being too good of a talent to sit on the Gunners’ bench, the summer window could see the former Hoops defender move on.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Manchester United given Dani Olmo transfer ‘chance’ as Falk weighs in on January exit

“There is this growing expectation at Arsenal right now that Kieran Tierney could move in the summer,” Benge said, as quoted by TalkSPORT.

“I don’t think Arsenal would push him out the exit door but now he’s not a guaranteed starter. I think if the right offer came in, all parties are kind of thinking this is something that might happen, not guaranteed.

“In that case, what you could see is Fresneda coming in to play alongside Ben White as the two right-backs and then Tomiyasu actually basically becomes the back-up left-back, it’s a role he’s played quite a bit for Arteta.

“It wouldn’t shock me if Arsenal were willing to do the same thing as Dortmund and loan Fresneda back. Tierney wins his Premier League medal maybe and moves on.”

Since joining the Gunners nearly four years ago, Tierney, who has three years left on his deal, has scored five goals and provided 13 assists in 110 matches.