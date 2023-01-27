Arsenal are looking to sign versatile midfielder Ibrahima Bamba who has a €30m release clause.

Since the injury to Mohammed Elneny, Arsenal are now left short in midfield. Adding competition to their squad could be the difference between winning the Premier League or not this season, with rivals Manchester City’s squad as deep as they come.

Arsenal have already strengthened in attack and in defence this window, bringing in Leandro Trossard and Jakub Kiwior, so adding another player in midfield would make a lot of sense.

Now, according to Jornal de Noticias, via Sport Witness, Arsenal are interested in signing Vitoria Guimaraes midfielder Bamba. The 20-year-old is capable of playing as a defensive midfielder as well as at centre-back, offering some much-needed versatility.

The report claims that Bamba has a €30m release clause.

At the age of 20, Bamba fits into the age profile that Mikel Arteta prefers to sign. The Spaniard has targeted mostly young players in his recruitment since joining Arsenal and there’s no doubt it’s working a treat.

Despite his age, Bamba is already gaining valuable experience in Portugal having played 23 times for his side so far this season.