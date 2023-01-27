Arsenal star not spotted with squad ahead of Manchester City clash

Arsenal star Emile Smith Rowe looks set to miss their FA Cup clash against Manchester City on Friday night.

Arsenal travel to Manchester City in the FA Cup which looks set to be the tie of the weekend. The two sides are battling it out in the Premier League for top spot, with Arsenal leading the way.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta spent a lot of time working under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, so it’s set to be an interesting battle with the former getting a real tune out of his players this season.

However, Arteta looks set to be without Smith Rowe, according to The Mirror, with the young attacking midfielder not spotted arriving with the squad in Manchester

Smith Rowe has struggled with injuries this season but when fit, he can be a key player for Arsenal.

With Arsenal likely to focus more on the Premier League, Arteta may have hoped to have given the likes of Smith Rowe some game time in the cup, so it’s a huge disappointment that he looks set to miss out.