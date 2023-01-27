Arsenal submit £60m offer for Brighton midfielder as the deadline edges closer

Arsenal have submitted a £60m offer for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo as they look to beat Chelsea to the Ecuadorian.

Making Arsenal’s squad deeper is likely to be a priority for Mikel Arteta and Edu Gaspar over the next few days. Arsenal have already signed Leandro Trossard and Jakub Kiwior in January, two signings who may not immediately break into the starting eleven but will provide extra competition and adequate cover.

Now, according to CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have submitted an offer to sign Brighton midfielder Caicedo as they look to beat Chelsea in the race to secure his signature.

EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal have submitted £60m bid to sign Moises Caicedo as new midfielder ???? #AFC Chelsea had £55m verbal proposal rejected this January as Brighton hope to keep the player — but Arsenal are now pushing. Negotiations enter into key stages for Caicedo’s future. pic.twitter.com/WZp3RKRdbx — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 27, 2023

Whoever manages to land the signing of Caicedo will have completed some excellent business. The Ecuadorian midfielder is one of the most exciting young talents in the Premier League and is already competing at a high level at 21 years old.

Joining Arsenal may be a concern for Caicedo, however, with Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey both performing exceptionally in midfield. However, Xhaka is now 30 years old, so Caicedo could be the long-term replacement and play in the Arsenal midfield for years to come.