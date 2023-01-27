“Definitely an upgrade” – Collymore urges Villa to sign 25-year-old Arsenal star

Aston Villa should look to replace Lucas Digne with Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney.

That is the view of former Villa and Liverpool hitman Stan Collymore, who believes the Villians will soon be on the lookout for a new left-back and thinks Tierney would be a significant upgrade on what they currently have.

Digne, 29, has been at Villa Park since he moved from Everton a year ago, and although the Frenchman has done a decent job at the back, it remains to be seen whether or not he is in Unai Emery’s long-term plans.

As the 29-year-old is currently out injured, it is very unlikely that his future will come into question before next week’s January transfer deadline.

However, Collymore believes that the summer could present his former club with the perfect opportunity to rebuff their full-back options and has highlighted Arsenal’s Tierney as the player they should sign.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Arsenal surprise, Chelsea exits, plus Liverpool & Spurs updates – Fabrizio Romano

“If it is true that the Gunners want to offload him, I really hope Aston Villa go in for him,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview.

“It would make sense as well because I don’t think Lucas Digne is going to be there much longer and although the Frenchman has done alright since he joined, Tierney is definitely an upgrade.”

Collymore’s thoughts come off the back of recent reports which have suggested Tierney may be sold by the Gunners at the end of the season.

“There is this growing expectation at Arsenal right now that Kieran Tierney could move in the summer,” CBS’ James Benge said, as quoted by TalkSPORT.

“I don’t think Arsenal would push him out the exit door but now he’s not a guaranteed starter. I think if the right offer came in, all parties are kind of thinking this is something that might happen, not guaranteed.”

Villa fans, would you like to see Arsenal’s number three replace Digne? – Let us know in the comments below.