Brazilian winger Tetê is reportedly on the verge of joining Premier League side Leeds United.

The 22-year-old was absent from Friday’s training session at Lyon, and it’s assumed that he has decided to end his loan in order to join the Premier League team.

According to Marc Mechenoua, the player has skipped training and is expected to leave Lyon soon. Tetê is reportedly in Leeds right now finalizing a transfer, according to Mechenoua.

The Brazilian has appeared in 17 Ligue 1 games this season and has contributed three assists along with six goals. Following the start of the war in Ukraine, the player signed with Lyon. He made nine appearances last season, scoring two goals and providing five assists.