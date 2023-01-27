Brighton interested in 29-year-old Liverpool midfielder

Brighton are reportedly interested in Liverpool’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

That’s according to a recent report from journalist Ekrem Konur, who claims the Seagulls will ‘check on the condition’ of the Reds’ experienced midfielder.

It’s hard to believe that Oxlade-Chamberlain is still in his twenties. The Portsmouth-born playmaker has been playing in the Premier League for what feels like decades.

Coming through Southampton’s well-respected youth academy before moving to join Arsenal’s first team in 2011 and working under former boss Arsene Wenger, it was at the Gunners where Oxlade-Chamberlain really made his name. However, after continuing to be a fringe player at the Emirates, Liverpool opted to sign him six years after his move to London.

Things haven’t changed much for the 29-year-old though. Although Oxlade-Chamberlain has started in seven Premier League matches so far this season, he is still nowhere near being Jurgen Klopp’s first choice when the Reds’ squad are all fully fit and available.

Consequently, and with just six months left on his deal, it seems likely this season will be the Englishman’s last at Anfield, and according to Konur, Brighton could be plotting a move.

Since joining the Reds six years ago, Oxlade-Chamberlain has scored 18 goals and provided 15 assists in 143 appearances, in all competitions.