Carlo Ancelotti has asked Real Madrid to convince Arsenal star to join the club

Carlo Ancelotti has asked Real Madrid to convince Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka to make the move to Spain.

Saka has been one of the best-performing attackers in world football this season. He’s developed from a young, up-and-coming player into an established key man for Arsenal this season.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that talks are ongoing between Saka and Arsenal regarding a new deal, but we’re yet to see the contract signed off.

Now, Ancelotti wants to take advantage of this situation and he’s asked Real Madrid to sign the Arsenal youngster, according to El Nacional, via 90min.

Saka would be an excellent signing for Real Madrid if they somehow manage to pull it off. However, Arsenal are one of the most attractive clubs to be playing football, and Saka came through the academy and is worshipped by the fans.

With Arsenal currently sat at the top of the Premier League, it’s difficult to see a reason as to why Saka would consider moving at this stage, but it will be interesting to see his stance during the summer transfer window and beyond.