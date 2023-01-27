Chelsea and Barcelona submit enquiries for Spanish international

Chelsea and Barcelona have submitted enquiries for RB Leipzig star Dani Olmo.

Olmo has become a key player for RB Leipzig over the last few years. The Spanish international was a regular for his country at the Qatar World Cup, undoubtedly turning the heads of clubs around Europe.

Olmo has ten goal contributions across all competitions this season and is now attracting interest from some of the biggest clubs around Europe.

Dani Olmo in action for RB Leipzig.
According to Fichajes, both Arsenal and Chelsea have submitted enquiries to Leipzig for Olmo. The report claims that Olmo has a €60m release clause for Spanish clubs, but it’s slightly more for clubs in the rest of Europe.

This could give Barcelona a huge advantage in the race to sign Olmo but their financial situation could mean a bid is unlikely.

Chelsea are in a different financial situation and are spending obscene amounts of money in January.

Olmo is a versatile midfielder who is also capable of playing in a more attacking role, meaning he would make a useful squad player for both Chelsea and Barcelona.

