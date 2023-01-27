Chelsea refusing to give up signing midfielder with a €100m plus players offer being prepared

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea are refusing to give up on Enzo Fernandez and are now set to submit an offer of €100m plus players.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column earlier this month that Chelsea were pushing to sign Fernandez. The ordeal has been going on for the majority of the January transfer window, and with Chelsea yet to bring in midfield reinforcements, it now appears they’re willing to try again for Fernandez.

According to Record, via Sport Witness, Chelsea are willing to offer €100m plus send a couple of players to Benfica in order to get a deal over the line.

Enzo Fernandez celebrates a goal for Benfica.
More Stories / Latest News
Jurgen Klopp admits three Liverpool players out for weeks
(Video) Jurgen Klopp hints that Liverpool star could leave but it “depends on the offers”
Paris Saint-Germain star agrees to join Nottingham Forest

Chelsea appear unwilling to pay the €120m release clause for Fernandez so are hoping the offer of a couple of players will convince Benfica to part ways.

Chelsea have strengthened significantly in most positions in the January transfer window, but are yet to bring in a new midfielder.

With N’Golo Kante and Jorginho out of contract at the end of the season, a new midfielder could be a priority with just a few days remaining in the January window.

More Stories Enzo Fernandez

1 Comment

Add a Comment

  1. Just pay the fee and then sell fringe players to help with ffp in the summer they will have a bidding war and you will have to pay more then for enzo if you want him get him now chelsea

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.