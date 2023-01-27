Chelsea are refusing to give up on Enzo Fernandez and are now set to submit an offer of €100m plus players.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column earlier this month that Chelsea were pushing to sign Fernandez. The ordeal has been going on for the majority of the January transfer window, and with Chelsea yet to bring in midfield reinforcements, it now appears they’re willing to try again for Fernandez.

According to Record, via Sport Witness, Chelsea are willing to offer €100m plus send a couple of players to Benfica in order to get a deal over the line.

Chelsea appear unwilling to pay the €120m release clause for Fernandez so are hoping the offer of a couple of players will convince Benfica to part ways.

Chelsea have strengthened significantly in most positions in the January transfer window, but are yet to bring in a new midfielder.

With N’Golo Kante and Jorginho out of contract at the end of the season, a new midfielder could be a priority with just a few days remaining in the January window.