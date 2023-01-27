Exclusive: Christian Falk drops Harry Kane transfer update as Bayern ‘remain optimistic’

Bayern Munich ‘remain optimistic’ over their chances of signing Harry Kane, provided that he doesn’t sign a contract extension with Tottenham, as Christian Falk exclusively informed CaughtOffside in his latest Substack column.

The Englishman’s current terms are set to expire in 2024, leaving the London-based outfit with a potentially difficult decision to make in the summer amid interest from abroad.

“Bayern always knew that Tottenham would be the most difficult part of potential negotiations over the future of Harry Kane,” the BILD journalist wrote.

“It’s always been about whether or not he’s going to sign a new contract with Spurs – if he doesn’t, they’ll be there. They’re aware, of course, that English players are generally reluctant to leave the UK, and that he wants to make history with records in the Premier League.

“They remain optimistic, nonetheless, if he doesn’t extend his stay in London. Bayern bosses heard about a decision at Tottenham where they don’t want to sell him to another English club. It’s looking like he will sign but if he doesn’t then there are only so many big clubs that could attract him.

“You know if you go to Bayern Munich, you’ve got a guarantee of winning silverware. So Harry has to decide whether he wants to be a Tottenham legend and one of the biggest strikers in history to have never won a trophy or if he will be a player who wins cups and perhaps the Champions League in Germany.

“If you heard Antonio Conte in recent weeks, focusing on the prospect of winning competitions in future, it gives you good insight into Harry Kane’s mind.”

The 29-year-old has enjoyed another prolific campaign with Antonio Conte’s outfit, registering 21 goal contributions in 29 games (across all competitions) this term.

With 40% of Spurs’ goals this season having come from the centre-forward – an average of 30.66% of the Premier League club’s total top-flight efforts over the course of the last five campaigns – there’s no question that Tottenham would greatly miss a player of Kane’s calibre.

Nonetheless, the player is coming to a key crossroads in his career with him set to turn 30 in July; his next contract will likely be his last with one of Europe’s Champions League contenders, should an exit be desired.

That being said, the promise of records in England could prove more than tempting for a player who has spent his entire career in the U.K.