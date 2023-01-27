Done Deal: Chelsea have agreed a €30m deal to sign Ligue 1 star, their seventh signing

Chelsea have agreed to sign right-back Malo Gusto from Lyon, but the player will remain with the French club for the remainder of the season.

Chelsea were looking to add depth to their right-back position and identified the 19-year-old Gusto as the ideal candidate.

Lyon initially resisted the Blues’ interest, with president Jean-Michel Aulas publicly declaring that Gusto “will continue to play” for them until the end of the season.

A deal worth around €30m (£26m) has now been agreed between the two clubs.

The player has also agreed personal terms with the club and is now set to travel to England to complete his medical.

He will, however, be loaned back to Lyon until the end of the season and will join the Chelsea squad next season.

Fabrizio Romano also confirmed the deal giving it his trademark Here We Go:

Malo Gusto to Chelsea, here we go! Medical tests have been scheduled tomorrow in order to seal the deal — he’s joining in June 2023 alongside Nkunku ???? #CFC OL will receive €30m plus add-ons and keep the player on loan. Boarding completed – ?? London@TurkishAirlines pic.twitter.com/PAVcnzwmsB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 27, 2023

Gusto is Chelsea’s SEVENTH signing of the January transfer window with the Blues on a spending spree under new owner Todd Boehly.