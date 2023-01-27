Exclusive: Fresh Dortmund ‘hope’ could scupper interested clubs’ Jude Bellingham transfer plans

It’s become a near-universally accepted reality that Jude Bellingham will depart Borussia Dortmund in the summer amid ongoing interest from Real Madrid, Liverpool and Manchester City.

Any plans over the Englishman’s future may be scuppered, however, should the German outfit succeed with their plans to offer the midfielder a new contract.

“Dortmund still have a bit of hope that Jude Bellingham could stay – they want to make him a new offer where he would become the top earner at the club with €15m. They’re planning talks in March now,” Christian Falk exclusively revealed in his latest CaughtOffside column.

“His family is thinking about the future and they’re well aware that the next step has to come in the summer because it can’t be much better for Bellingham in the Bundesliga.

“His mother, Denise, is living with him in Dortmund and keeps an eye on everything. I don’t think she sees the future lying in Dortmund.

“Still no offers for the club. Real Madrid are knocking repeatedly at Bellingham’s door and everyone in Europe knows March is the ideal time to make their feelings known. Real Madrid are prepared but Dortmund have to make a clear move to try and retain the player because of the fans.

“If he were to sign a new deal, they could factor in Marco Reus’ potential exit or drop in salary to give him a financial boost. But everybody in Dortmund knows, and from what I heard, they are open to exit talks with two years remaining on his current deal.”

A bid upwards of £130m will likely be necessary to prise the 19-year-old away from the league that has forged him into a world-beating star.

It’s a lofty figure, though one entirely deserved after a stunning World Cup campaign with England, not to mention several impressive seasons with Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

Edin Terzic’s outfit will be hoping to capitalise on the player’s desire to look after his personal development and nod to the immense progress made during his time with the Signal Iduna Park-based side.

Admittedly, that seems a highly unlikely prospect given the calibre of clubs reportedly keen on Bellingham, though only time will tell in that regard.